Monster Energy wins second lawsuit against Bang Energy, taking $468m in a month

Monster Energy Co wins $293 million lawsuit against rival Bang Energy for false advertising regarding it's "Super Creatine" content. Monster Energy wins $293 mln false-advertising verdict against rival Bang, writes Reuters:

Kaba said that the jury awarded Monster nearly $272 million for false advertising, $18 million on claims that Bang interfered with its contracts with retailers for prominent shelf spaces, and $3 million on claims that Bang stole trade secrets from former Monster employees it recruited. The text of verdict was not immediately available from the court. Monster previously won a $175 million award from an arbitrator in a related trademark case, which a California judge affirmed in June. That and the Thursday verdict were two of the biggest awards in the history of the federal Lanham Act, which governs both false-advertising and trademark law, with potentially more to come in punitive damages.

That $175 million award was part of an agreement that forced Bang Energy to sell its US products exclusively through gyms and vitamin shops: