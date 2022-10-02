Moon Rock is a surreal animation by Yellow Submarine director George Dunning. Dunning created Moon Rock in 1970. This surreal, science fiction short will take you on a strange trip through space and time. It features other worldly creatures that interact against a blank background. I love the way that the blank background makes it look like a sketchbook page of drawings come to life. Rather than following the plot of this film, I enjoyed it for the surreal imagery and the way it collages different drawing styles together.
