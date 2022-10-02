Off-beat Mickey Mouse costume worn by live monkey in the 1934 film March of the Wooden Soldiers

This off-beat Mickey Mouse costume was worn by a live monkey in the 1934 kid's film March of the Wooden Soldiers. The way it moves is totally uncanny. It looks like something that rose up from hell. I wish they would have used a marionette puppet instead, though. I can't imagine how torturous it must have been for that poor monkey to be stuck inside of it.
