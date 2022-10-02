Recreating the opening Rings of Power title sequence with Chladni plates

Years ago, Steve Mould did a video on his channel about Chladni plates, a technique for visualizing sound waves in 2 dimensions by using vibration and sand, flour, or some other substance which form patterns on the surface.

When The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series premiered, Steve started getting messages from his viewers saying that the opening title sequence looked suspiciously like the Chladni structures in his video. So, he decided to revisit this technique to see if he could come close to recreating the title sequence and to further understand how it was created.

As one of the video's commenters points out, it's pretty brilliant to use the coherence of sound into matter in this title sequence, given that, as revealed in The Silmarillion, it was the music of the Ainur that sung the universe into existence.

Here is a video on the making of The Rings of Power title sequence:

Thumbnail: Screen grab from title sequence, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Amazon Prime Video