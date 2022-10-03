Dog with paralyzed back legs uses wheeled device to do zoomies on the beach

Watch this adorable dog free-wheeling across a beach, living his best life! His name is Henry (aka Henry Wee-Wheels) and he's a rescue dog who lives in Northern Ireland. His back legs are paralyzed so he uses a wheelchair to get around—and he does so brilliantly! He lives with a whole crew of other rescue dogs, most of whom have health issues and some of whom also use mobility devices to get around. You can follow Henry and his fellow dog pals on their social media, where you can see them gallivanting all over Northern Ireland. Henry's family uses social media to share adorable photos and videos of Henry and the rest of the pack, and also to raise awareness about shelter dogs.