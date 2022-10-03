Elon complains of "bot attack" as his pro-Russian Twitter poll heads Ukraine's way

The superficially magnanimous tone of Elon Musk's Twitter poll makes Russia's annexation of Ukraine's east seem almost reasonable. But users of the site are so far "voting" for Ukraine to retain its territory, dealing the billionaire a trivial public defeat that's interesting only for how mad he seems to be about it:

Ukraine's ambassador to Germany (Update: former ambassador, as of three days ago), among many others, told him where to get off:

Musk has 22 hours to turn his "poll numbers" around. His latest suggestion, that it's "highly likely" the Russians would keep the annexed regions anyway and that lots of people will die, doesn't seem to be doing the trick.