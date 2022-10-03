Excellent examples of people getting exactly what they deserve

David Pescovitz

As John Lennon famously sang, "Instant karma's gonna get you, gonna knock you right on the head." Bored Panda collected a schadenfreude-filled list of "50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It." Here are a few:

screenshot/BoredPanda.com
screenshot/BoredPanda.com
screenshot/BoredPanda.com
screenshot/BoredPanda.com