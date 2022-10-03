Monday challenge: Is this item real or cake? It's a lot harder than it sounds

Artist Natalie Sideserf of Serfside Cake Studio, known for her amazing "hyperrealistic cakes," usually takes Monday to show off one of her incredible creations that perfectly resembles an everyday item. But today she challenges us with a game. Showing various pictures, each of an object — apple, strawberry, sneaker, helmet, electrical outlet, baby cap, and dozens of other things — she asks, "Is it real or cake?"

I only got about half right – hopefully you can do better.

Front page thumbnail image: PowerUp / shutterstock.com