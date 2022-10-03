Mr Doodle doodled his entire house, documenting the madness in stop motion

Be prepared to have your mind blown. London-based Artist Mr Doodle spent two years doodling the interior and exterior of his house, documenting the entire process along the way. The resulting stop motion animation of this insanity is definitely worth a watch.

He writes:

I used 900 litres of white paint, 401 cans of black spray paint (for the outside), 286 bottles of black drawing paint (for the inside) and 2296 pen nibs (I only used four different sized pens but they were refillable and the nibs were replaceable).

The animation was created entirely by me and it consists of 1857 photographs, painstakingly taken between September 2020 and September 2022. The whole house is real, everything is doodled, the doodles were all hand doodled for the animation it's not CGI.