NPR's photo gallery reveals Hurricane Ian's path of destruction

Hurricane Ian has left Florida, but the damage it has wrought will take years to repair. NPR sent photographers to the areas hardest hit by the hurricanes. The pictures show destroyed houses, debris-strewn roads, and people who are struggling to rebuild their lives.
Images of the aftermath show a glimpse of the destruction caused by the powerful Category 4 storm: homes washed out, boats yanked from their moorings, and decimated neighborhoods. Rescue and recovery efforts are underway after some of the more dangerous conditions subsided, some deaths have been reported and massive power outages continue, as the full scope of Ian's destruction becomes clearer.