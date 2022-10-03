Sacheen Littlefeather, actress who declined Oscar on Marlon Brando's behalf, dead at 75

Weeks after receiving an apology from the Oscars for the rude and threatening treatment she received at the 1973 awards show, Native American activist Sacheen Littlefeather is dead at 75. Littlefeather was sent by actor Marlon Brando to decline his Best Actor award and to deliver a speech on Native Americans' poor treatment by the motion picture industry.

She was subjected to jeers and racist abuse by the audience. Producer Howard W. Koch threatened to have her arrested. Roger Moore, who presented the award, had to escort her off-stage to prevent her being physically attacked by avowed white supremacist John Wayne.

She was also blacklisted, reports the BBC: