SEC fines Kim Kardashian for unethically pushing cryptocurrencies

Celebrity crypto hawkers beware, the SEC is watching. Kim Kardashian has settled charges relating to her failure to disclose paid relationship as a promotor for a cryptocurrency. The SEC wants celebrities to know they are responsible for reporting how much they are paid to hawk security.

SEC:

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced charges against Kim Kardashian for touting on social media a crypto asset security offered and sold by EthereumMax without disclosing the payment she received for the promotion. Kardashian agreed to settle the charges, pay $1.26 million in penalties, disgorgement, and interest, and cooperate with the Commission's ongoing investigation.

The SEC's order finds that Kardashian failed to disclose that she was paid $250,000 to publish a post on her Instagram account about EMAX tokens, the crypto asset security being offered by EthereumMax. Kardashian's post contained a link to the EthereumMax website, which provided instructions for potential investors to purchase EMAX tokens.

"This case is a reminder that, when celebrities or influencers endorse investment opportunities, including crypto asset securities, it doesn't mean that those investment products are right for all investors," said SEC Chair Gary Gensler. "We encourage investors to consider an investment's potential risks and opportunities in light of their own financial goals."

"Ms. Kardashian's case also serves as a reminder to celebrities and others that the law requires them to disclose to the public when and how much they are paid to promote investing in securities," Chair Gensler added.