The new "Black Panther: Wakanda" Forever trailer looks powerful

Not enough people realize how influential the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise was. The idea of turning a theme park ride into a working film series seemed impossible. Once the film became a rousing success, every studio in Tinseltown understood that they could make a movie out of any brand they wanted. Disney, ever the pragmatist, just… READ THE REST
Andor's fourth installment continues the series' fantastic beat of showing the dark side of the Star Wars universe. What does "Mon" mean in Star Wars? Andor episode four puts Mon Mothma center stage. Not a people like the Mon Calamari, or a planet like Mon Cala, Mon Mothma is her own whole person, and she… READ THE REST
Disney has released a short tribute video to all the Imagineers who have made it so special: I enjoyed the 2019 Disney+ series The Imagineering Story, it is a fantastic deeper dive into the history of a tremendous group of creative people. I believe the in-service popularity of that series also misled Disney to think… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Would you wash your floors with an already dirty mop? Would you dust off your shelves with the same rag you used the last time, the one that still contains the… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you spend a lot of time in the kitchen, then you know the importance of having a proper set of sharpened knives. The Angle Pro Knife Sharpener with Angle Gauge will keep… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. There's a lot of shady stuff on the internet these days, and it's more important than ever to make sure our information is secure. The Windscribe VPN Pro Plan ensures your personal info… READ THE REST