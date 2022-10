Complete sentences aren't needed for this excited French bulldog. All it takes is, "Do you want to go for…" and Stitchy immediately wriggles and pops up from under a blanket.

Although unnecessary for the mind-reading pup, he then politely waits for his human to finish the sentence, "… a walk?" before scrambling across the room to where, presumably, his leash is stored.

Front page thumbnail image: CraneBird Studios / shutterstock.com