Candy corn with potential allergen recalled from grocery stores

We definitely didn't need any more reasons to throw this vile trash into the garbage where it belongs, but, now we have yet one more. Eat This, Not That! recently announced that candy corn has been recalled from grocery stores in several states in New England because it contains a potentially harmful allergen:

According to the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) website, Arcade Snacks of Auburn, Mass. distributed its 15-ounce packages of yellow, orange, and white-striped candy corn to markets and grocery stores across Massachusetts and Connecticut. People who have an egg allergy could experience a potentially life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the recalled product. The recall was announced on Friday, and at that time, no illnesses were reported, according to the FDA. Most brands of candy corn do contain egg whites, so those with the allergy may already know to avoid it.

I don't know what kind of monster buys and eats candy corn to begin with, though. I'm firmly on the side of 'candy corn is the devil.' But if for some reason you bought candy corn and have an egg allergy, you should throw it away. But even if you don't have an egg allergy, you should still throw it away, IMHO, because it's gross.