Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert is now in statistical tie with rival as her popularity shrinks, says new poll

Colorado's rootin' tootin' Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is slipping in popularity, as a recent poll shows only a 2-point advantage over Democratic rival Adam Frisch — dropping five points since July.

It's unclear what has soured some of her voters — her vote against the bipartisan bill to help U.S. veterans (that passed in August)? Her bizarre religious sermons, or the fact that she suggested "biblical citizenship training" in schools? Her creepy obsession with guns and violence? — but whatever the reason, "With Boebert under 50%, that means she is vulnerable to losing this race," according to Chris Keating of Keating Research, as told to Axios.

From Axios:

Boebert received support from 47% of likely voters, while Democrat Adam Frisch landed at 45% — making the race a statistical tie within the ±4.4 percentage point margin of error. … The survey, taken Sept. 2–Oct. 2 by Keating Research, a Democratic firm and one of the most accurate pollsters in Colorado, represents a 5-point swing toward Frisch. In July, Boebert held a 49%-42% advantage. Unaffiliated voters — those not aligned with a major political party — strongly dislike Boebert, who's known for her Christian nationalist rhetoric, opposition to bipartisan legislation, and lighting rod remarks about guns and immigration. Those voters are shifting toward Frisch as the election progresses, pollsters said.

But don't get too excited yet — Colorado's 3rd Congressional District still heavily favors Republicans in general, according to Axios, and "FiveThirtyEight gives Boebert a 98% chance of winning a second term" (for whatever that's worth).