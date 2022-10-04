Northeastern University VR lab manager arrested for bomb hoax

Jason Duhaime, Northeastern University's new technology manager and head of the Immersive Media Lab, was arrested in Texas today and charged with "conveying false and misleading information related to an explosive device" and lying to federal authorities. Duhaime claimed to have been hurt last month when a package he was unwrapping on the Boston campus exploded. Duhaime said that the hard plastic container exploded when he opened it on September 13, and that "sharp" particles flew out and hurt his arms, although there was no damage to his shirt or arms, according to the FBI.

The FBI said in an affidavit, "The inside and outside of the case did not bear any marks, dents, cracks, holes, or other signs that it had been exposed to a forceful or explosive discharge of any type or magnitude."

At a press conference, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said Duhaime "is alleged to have fabricated the story and then provided law enforcement with materially false and misleading information about the incident. As we all know, in Boston, Mr. Duhaime's 911 call generated a significant response. A large portion of Northeastern's campus was evacuated, and the Northeastern Police Department issued numerous campus-wide alerts, one of which described an explosion on campus."

