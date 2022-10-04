Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes' wife says "every moment he wasn't terrorizing us as a family he was preparing to terrorize the rest of the nation"

Oath Keepers co-founder Stewart Rhodes, who said he regrets not bringing guns to the U.S. Capitol on January 6, is on trial for seditious conspiracy. (His fellow co-founder, heavy metal musician Jon Schaffer, who pleaded guilty to two charges for his role in the attack, has seemingly vanished from the face of the Earth, much to the consternation of process servers who are trying to notify him that he is being sued in a civil case.)

Today, Tasha Adams, Rhodes' estranged wife, appeared on CNN and said that for the last 10 years when Rhodes, a Yale law school graduate, wasn't busy personally terrorizing his family ("every moment was about manipulation. Every moment was about controlling the fear"), he was formulating a plan to "create mayhem, to create war."