Remembering the times Loretta Lynn was on 'Sesame Street' and 'The Muppet Show'

With the passing of country legend Loretta Lynn, here's a few fun memories of her hanging out, and singing with, Muppets.

The Muppet Show had Ms. Lynn as its guest star in 1978. She sang "You're Lookin' At Country":

And her funny ditty on motherhood, "One's On The Way" (which was written by Shel Silverstein!):

She also crooned with the Muppet Dogs on "Oh, Lonesome Me":

Her first appearance on Sesame Street came in 1984 where she sang "Count on Me" with Count von Count. The song itself was recorded in 1981 for the Grammy-winning concept album, Sesame Country.

I can't find the video, but she also collaborated with children on "Songs Are For Singing" on that same Sesame Street episode.