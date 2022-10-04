Russia's top diplomat looking to bestow special heroic rank upon Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk

Talk about a bromance. Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk has been offering up Kremlin talking points as solutions to end the unjust war the Russians are waging in Ukraine. In response, Putin's top diplomat is positively gushing over how supercalifragilisticexpialidocious Musk is.

Love is real.

Daily Beast:

"Musk did well, by the way. He's worthy of being awarded with a new officer rank out of order," Medvedev said.

The Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said that he was glad Musk was proposing this peace deal.

"In fact, it is very positive that a person like Elon Musk is looking for a peaceful way out of the crisis," Peskov said, adding that the proposals "deserve attention."

Moscow's applause for Musk comes just hours after he set off a firestorm on Twitter when he posted a poll asking if his followers agreed that Ukraine should be "neutral" and that Crimea—which Russia invaded and illegally annexed in 2014—should be given to Russia. Crimea, though, is considered a part of Ukraine, and world leaders have declared the referenda that took place there in 2014 illegitimate.