The making of 1978's Dawn of the Dead shows why the film is still a masterpiece

Horror as a genre is at its best when it speaks to the broader aspects of humanity that exist outside of the realm of visceral terror. Any movie can rely on a jump scare and gross-out special effects to elicit a response from the audience, but horror films that mine the relatable or mundane facets of our society for chills sit at the genre's apex. The Fly's era-appropriate commentary on the growing symbiotic relationship between humans and technology turning the former into monsters serves as a perfect example of how horror films can also satisfy the intellect. However, few horror movies can trump the genius social commentary of George A. Romero's original Dawn of the Dead.

In the lengthy video above—seriously, folks, this one is a doozy—you can watch how Romero and crew conceived one of the greatest horror films of all time. If the documentary moves you to watch the flick, there's a free version of the Dario Argento cut on Youtube.