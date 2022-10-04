Velma confirmed a lesbian in new 'Scooby-Doo' movie

In Scooby-Doo news you can use, Velma Dinkley has been officially outed. A trailer for the new Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! film reveals that she is, in fact, a lesbian (like we didn't already know). In it, she becomes lovestruck meeting a sexy new character named Coco Diablo—Jinkies!

Variety:

It's long been an open secret among fans and "Scooby-Doo" creatives that Velma is gay. Even James Gunn, who wrote the early live-action films, and Tony Cervone, who served as supervising producer on the "Mystery Incorporated" series, have confirmed the character's sexuality, but they were never able to make it official onscreen.

In 2020, Gunn tweeted that he "tried" to make Velma a lesbian in the live-action movies. "In 2001 Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script," he wrote. "But the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel)."