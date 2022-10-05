Here's Coolio rapping about Dexter's Laboratory in an animated music video

In 2002, Cartoon Network released Dexter's Laboratory: The Hip-Hop Experiment, a CD compilation of songs by well-known rappers and hip hop artists paying homage to the animated series. Along with De La Soul, Prince Paul, will.i.am, and Phife Dawg, the album featured the late Coolio performing "Dexter (What's His Name?)." Check out the promotional music video above.

From Wikipedia:

Coolio, a fan of Dexter's Laboratory, was more than happy to make a song for the soundtrack, stating, "They called me to do a song for Dexter's Laboratory and I didn't really know what I wanted to do at first, but I knew I wanted it to be positive and lively." He then said when it came time for recording he thought it was important to consult the opinions of certain people first: "I had my children in the studio with me. They watch Dexter's Laboratory and they represent the audience for the show, so it made sense to ask them for their opinions. I played them a demo of the songs and they told me what they thought."