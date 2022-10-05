Media studies professor Marc Lamont Hill calls out Kanye West's "White Lives Matter" shirt

Media studies professor and cultural critic Marc Lamont Hill rightfully took to Twitter to call out Kanye West's newest idiocy. Kanye showed up to his "Yeezy" fashion show in Paris this week wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt, joined by MAGA cultist Candace Owens.

Mark Lamont Hill critiqued the move: "Kanye West decision to wear a 'White Lives Matter' shirt is disgusting, dangerous, and irresponsible. Some of y'all will rush to defend him. You should ask yourselves why…"

Let's have more Mark Lamont Hill, and way less Kanye, please.