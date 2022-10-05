Pablo the goat sings in church during annual blessing of the animals

During this past week, Christian churches around the world have been celebrating the Feast of Saint Francis, which includes an annual blessing of the animals. I don't know if you've ever participated in such a service, but they are generally delightful events. This year, at Worcester Cathedral (UK), participants were treated to a spectacular performance by Pablo, a goat who attended the blessing, along with two alpacas who live with him at the Attwell Farm Park in Redditch. ClassicFm explains:

She continued: "Pablo really enjoyed himself – he was very vocal. Lots of people have commented on the looks the animals were giving him in the video too. It's our most liked video on our TikTok account. "It was Pablo's first visit to the animal blessing ceremony, and we'll certainly be inviting him back again without a doubt. We had a really good turnout at the blessing ceremony this year – it was a full house."

TikTok user Thomas Zima463, commented on the video: "GET PABLO INTO THE CHOIR!" I couldn't agree more! You can watch the TikTok video here. Enjoy!