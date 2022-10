Another day, another appalling revelation about Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker. On Monday, Hershel's son, Christian, took to Twitter to continue to denounce his father and his constant lies.

His tweet thread started with: "You're not a 'family man' when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence." And it just gets better from there.