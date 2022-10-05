Trump-lover wearing a "blow jobs" T-shirt says he doesn't want kids seeing anything inappropriate

The Good Liars interviewed a gentleman wearing a T-shirt that said "BLOW JOBS." The man said he was fed up with the "crap" being taught in schools and that children needed to be protected from "inappropriate" material. When the interviewer asked him, "Are you worried that going into the rally that kids might see this and wonder what that means, the blowjob?" the gentleman chuckled and said, "It's possible." You know what else is possible? That this man is an asshole.

