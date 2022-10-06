DekuNukem's RGBeeb is a BBC Micro 8-bit computer, from 1982 or thereabouts, augmented and handsomely recased for use in 2022. It has working dual full-height 5.25" floppy drives.
A BBC Micro for the modern desktop
