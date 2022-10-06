Biden pardoning all Federal convictions of simple marijuana possession

Today, US President Biden is pardoning all federal simple marijuana possession convictions. It's not decriminalization but it's certainly a step in the right direction.

"Sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives and incarcerated people for conduct that many states no longer prohibit," Biden said. "Criminal records for marijuana possession have also imposed needless barriers to employment, housing, and educational opportunities. And while White and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates."

From CNN: