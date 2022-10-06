Jared Leto to star as Karl Lagerfeld in biopic

With the blessing of the legendary fashion designer's estate, Jared Leto is to star in a self-produced biopic of Karl Lagerfeld. The ability of Leto to land prestigious roles despite being so widely disliked is a marvelous thing, but I can't imagine a more perfect actor to play Lagerfeld. The only problem is the official imprimatur suggests it will end up a bland hagiography, when for once I want Leto to be giving 110%.

Leto told WWD that the movie will likely explore the designer's "multitude of relationships." "Karl had a career that spanned 50-plus years so both personally and professionally he was close to a number of people. I can say we are going to home in on key relationships that convey different parts of his life," Leto said. "Karl has always been an inspiration to me," Leto said in a statement. The actor described Lagerfeld as a "true polymath, an artist, an innovator, a leader and, most importantly, a kind man."