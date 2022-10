Kari Lake, the malignant GOP candidate for governor of Arizona, is running a campaign ad that incorrectly identifies Russian soldiers as the Arizona National Guard.

Yes, Kari, we know it's your dream to see Putin's shock troops marching on U.S. soil, but you'll have to wait for Amy Coney Barrett, Clarence Thomas, and Brett Kavanaugh to install Trump as God-Emperor of Gilead before that can happen.