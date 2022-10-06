TikToker reads one-star reviews of new conservative dating app, The Right Stuff (video)

Predictably, it looks like the new conservative dating app, "The Right Stuff," is getting it all wrong.

"So far, the reviews are terrible, but they're also hilarious," says college freshman Harry Sisson on TikTok, who then begins to cite complaints from some of the app's one-star reviews:

"No women." (This quote comes from a romantic chap that starts his review off with, "I love my country. I love the second Amendment. I love God. These days it's hard to find a woman who values my patriotism. My faith. …")

"I answered the question about January 6th honestly, and the next day I have two police officers at my door."

"Scam."

"No women on this site."

The recurring "no women" theme doesn't make sense – just last week there were plenty of fun-loving gals on The Right Stuff app, as shown in their promising ad!



Mind you, The Right Stuff reviews could be creative fiction, but either way they make for a funny TikTok post.

Front page thumbnail image: Mila Supinskaya Glashchenko / shutterstock.com