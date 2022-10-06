TV executive producer Eric Weinberg charged with sexually assaulting five women

Eric Weinberg (62), executive producer of Scrubs and a writer for many well-known television series, was arrested today on 18 felony charges of sexual assault, including rape, oral copulation, forcible sexual penetration, sexual battery by restraint, false imprisonment by use of violence, assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury, and attempted forcible penetration with a foreign object, according to NPR.

He was released the same day on a $5 million bond and will be arraigned on October 25.

At a news conference in Los Angeles, District Attorney George Gascón said Weinberg's history of raping women goes back to the 1990s. "The defendant relied on his Hollywood credentials to lure young women for photo shoots where he allegedly sexually assaulted them," Gascón said. "Power and influence can corrupt some to hurt others, that often leads to a lifetime of trauma for those who are victimized."

From NPR: