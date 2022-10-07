American Theocracy: The Rise of Christian Nationalism – " the societies that practice it are the most evil places on Earth"

The GOP has been taken over by Christian Nationalists, a fascist movement that seeks to destroy Democracy. In this trailer for American Theocracy: The Rise of Christian Nationalism, political strategist Steve Schmidt says: "Christian Nationalism has nothing to do with Christianity. It's man saying, 'This is God's Law,' and administering it for the purposes of achieving absolute political power. And the societies that practice it are the most evil places on Earth.'"
American Theocracy: The Rise of Christian Nationalism
