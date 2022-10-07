Laura Ingraham summarizes Democratic platform: "abortion, pot, porn, and more January 6 hearings"

I'm going to run for office and I'd like to thank Laura Ingraham for summarizing my platform. pic.twitter.com/zd7ecl1mpD

Laura Ingraham warned her elderly fan base that, if elected, Democrats will unleash the four horsemen of the apocalypse. Reading from Revelation 6:1-8, King Murdoch Version, she said:

I watched as the Lamb opened the first of the seven seals. Then I heard one of the four living creatures say in a voice like thunder, "Come!" I looked, and there before me was a white horse! Its libtard rider held a bottle of Levonorgestrel tablets.

When the Lamb opened the second seal, I heard the second living creature say, "Come!" Then another horse came out, a fiery red one. Its libtard rider was given power to make peace on the earth and to make people sit on the couch and watch Netflix. To him was given a large bong.

When the Lamb opened the third seal, I heard the third living creature say, "Cum!" I looked, and there before me was a black horse! Its libtard rider was holding coupons for a free month of PornHub pro.

When the Lamb opened the fourth seal, I heard the voice of the fourth living creature say, "Come!" I looked, and there before me was a pale horse! Its libtard rider was named Cheney, and Thompson was following close behind her. They were given power over a twentieth of the earth to conduct fake hearings.