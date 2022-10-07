Mortal Kombat+ fixes bugs in original arcade trilogy and adds new features

Mortal Kombat+ is a project to disassemble and remaster the original 1990s arcade trilogy, fixing bugs in the originals and adding stronger AI and new features, such as tag team play and combo meters: they are each "completely reverse engineered back to machine code, fixed and rebuilt." Roms for each game are provided along with a special edition of MAME to play them on. [via]

I love this sort of thing. May faithful yet extended remasters of game classics be the next big thing: Gauntlet with skill trees, Defender in ultra widescreen, massively-multiplayer Q*Bert.

Here's my mockup of 8-bit classic Barbarian with a plausible tweaks! (Someone please help me with my Z80 assembly, it's very sick)