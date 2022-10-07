Oath Keeper testifies that group's leader was advised by U.S. Secret Service on what weapons were allowed at rally

CNN, covering the seditious conspiracy trial of Oath Keepers who participated in the Jan 6 riots and had big plans for what it would lead to, reports that one of them testified the group's leader was in contact with the U.S. Secret Service and was "advised" by them on what weapons to bring to the party.

To prepare for the rally, Zimmerman testified, Rhodes said he was in contact with a member of the Secret Service who advised the leader on what weapons were allowed near the rally. Zimmerman said he did not hear the entire conversation, but that Rhodes repeatedly represented he was in touch with an agent.

It's not uncommon for law enforcement agents to maintain contacts with groups that are of investigative interest. The Oath Keepers and other extremist groups that traveled to Washington for rallies after the 2020 election had numerous contacts with local and federal law enforcement agencies, testimony gathered in congressional and federal investigations has shown.

Secret Service spokesman Steve Kopek told CNN: "The US Secret Service doesn't have enough information to say whether or not this call actually took place. As far as weapons go – no firearms are ever allowed in the secured zone of a rally. Outside the secure zone attendees must follow state and local laws."