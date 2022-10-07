The Spawn movie takes another step out of developmental hell

Todd McFarlane just can't quit Spawn. Well, considering he became one of the richest comic book creators in history off the back of his overly edgy, "peak 90s fiction" character, why should he? If you've been paying attention to the Image Comic's founder's social media for the last few years, you've seen McFarlane make a slew of promises about Spawn's future on the big screen. Years ago, McFarlane posted a picture of himself and Jamie Foxx to indicate that the Django: Unchained star was gearing up to play Spawn. It's been a while since that photo dropped, and we've yet to have much movement surrounding the Spawn movie that ironically seems fated to rot in developmental hell.
Earlier this week, McFarlane took to social media again to announce that he had major news for the perpetually upcoming Spawn film. It looks like the comic industry's most famous MLB collector has snagged a couple of established screenwriters to help bring his gothic hero to the silver screen once again.
The upcoming Spawn movie officially has its writers. Creator Todd McFarlane took to Twitter to announce that Malcolm Spellman (The Falcon and The Winter Soldier), Scott Silver (Joker) and Matthew Mixom are penning the script for the highly anticipated reboot. At the time of writing, details on Spawn's next blockbuster are scarce but actor Jamie Foxx is attached to the project as the star. The film currently does not have a director nor has the full cast been announced. "I grew up in Berkeley, which is a comic book city. Todd McFarlane's Spawn character was always one of my favorites — a Black superhero that was no bullshit, he was cool and dealt with modern issues," Spellman said. "Myself, Matt Mixon, and Scott Silver are pledged to honoring what Todd started and what SPAWN is at its core, delivering something that's relevant and edgy and unlike any other superhero movie out there."