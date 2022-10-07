What is the freaky glowing orange orb that's been spotted on Route 66 for more than a century?

For more than a century, travelers on Route 66 have reported seeing a weird glowing orange orb around the intersection of Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma. The otherworldly orb, called the Hornet Spook Light, is usually seen on a short rural road just off 66 that's nicknamed the Devil's Promenade.

According to a 2006 Joplin Globe article, "during World War II, the Army Corps of Engineers spent some time investigating the light and concluded that it was a "mysterious light of unknown origin."

Some dismiss the Spook Light as car headlights in the distance, but other witnesses say that's simply not possible.

From the BBC News: