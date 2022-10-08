A glimpse into the world of extreme snowboarding

These extreme snowboarders risk their lives for their passion. There isn't a ski lift out there that can take these brave souls high enough, so they use a helicopter to take them to their starting point. Just witnessing their adventure down the mountain made my palms sweat with second-hand adrenaline. In an interview, one of the snowboarders comments that he's aware of the death component to what he does, but this doesn't stop him from "dropping in" and surrendering to the unknown.

Youtube:

"What is it like to experience fear and danger while honing your craft? For Travis, that's what extreme snowboarding is all about. This series takes audiences inside the minds of elite adventurers as they share stories of confronting fear, loss, and Mother Nature at her harshest."