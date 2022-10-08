Alan Moore doing US book tour and livestream for new short story collection

The Great Wizard of Northampton has a new prose fiction book coming out very soon — next week, in fact. Here's the official blurb for Illuminations: Stories by Alan Moore:

In his first-ever short story collection, which spans forty years of work, Alan Moore presents a series of wildly different and equally unforgettable characters who discover–and in some cases even make and unmake–the various uncharted parts of existence.



In "A Hypothetical Lizard," two concubines in a brothel of fantastical specialists fall in love with tragic ramifications. In "Not Even Legend," a paranormal study group is infiltrated by one of the otherworldly beings they seek to investigate. In "Illuminations," a nostalgic older man decides to visit a seaside resort from his youth and finds the past all too close at hand. And in the monumental novella "What We Can Know About Thunderman," which charts the surreal and Kafkaesque history of the comics industry's major players over the last seventy-five years, Moore reveals the dark, beating heart of the superhero business.



From ghosts and otherworldly creatures to theoretical Boltzmann brains fashioning the universe at the big bang, Illuminations is exactly that–a series of bright, startling tales from a contemporary legend that reveal the full power of imagination and magic.

(I'm particularly excited about that "Kafkaesque" superhero metafiction story, which I hear is delightful.)

To mark the occasion of the publication, Moore will be attending the Wisconsin Book Festival — including a a conversation with author Matt Bell at 10:30am on October 15, which will be livestreamed for anyone to watch.

In November, Moore will also be a guest at the Miami Book Fair. As of this writing, I haven't found any other US events on his schedule. But the idea of Moore coming to the States for live events is pretty exciting as it is!