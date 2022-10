"In Heaven" was written by Peter Ivers for David Lynch's 1977 experimental film, Eraserhead. In the film, It was performed by Laurel Nears, who played the hauntingly unforgettable "Lady In The Radiator." Most people who are familiar with the song think of the version from the film, but here is an alternate version sung by Ivers himself. His version is just as awesome as the iconic one from the film.

Thumbnail image: YAO23/Shutterstock.com