This ingenious toothbrushing contraption that uses a pendulum clock helmet deserves an award. It was created by Joseph of the Joseph Machive's youtube channel. To use it, you strap the cuckoo clock around your head and lock the lock. After 2 minutes of brushing your teeth, the cuckoo bird will pop out of the clock and present the key so that you can take it off your head. I love everything about this incredibly creative and funny device.