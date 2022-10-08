List of independent bookstores around the world

Need some new reading material? Atlas Obscura recently posted "The Ultimate Guide to Wondrous Independent Bookstores." On this list, you'll find 53 great bookstores from around the world. Check it out to see if any of them are located near you. If I could add a bookstore to this list, I'd add The Iliad Bookshop, a used bookstore in Los Angeles. I've gotten some of my most cherished books from them while visiting LA.