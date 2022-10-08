At the latest Taylor Hawkins tribute show at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA on Sept. 27, Pink and Nancy Wilson tore the roof off the dump with Heart's rock warhorse, "Barracuda."
Pink and Nancy Wilson rip through Heart's "Barracuda" at Taylor Hawkins tribute
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- classic
- heart
- pink
- taylor hawkins tribute
'Pink Caftans on Parade' at Madonna Inn
Last Saturday, more than 70 members of the Aloha Caftan Society donned vintage pink caftans, and other choice midcentury aloha wear, and descended on California's kitschiest hotel, the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo. The members-only weekend getaway, called "Pink Caftans on Parade," found the fashionistas at the pink palace drinking pink cocktails (like Pink… READ THE REST
Singer-songwriter Pink offers to pay fines for women's beach handball team
Rock-pop star Pink is offering to cover the 1500€ fine against Norway's women's handball team after they dared to play in shorts rather than bikini bottoms. According to the Norwegian Handball Federation President Kåre Geir Lio, the thigh-length, elastic shorts were "not [appropriate clothing for] the activity when they are playing in the sand." Lio… READ THE REST
Meet some bright pink animals
In a valiant attempt to produce a Valentines Day feature on a subject they haven't already covered, Smithsonian introduces us to animals that are naturally pink. Silly Smithsonian, we don't need a holiday to enjoy these fascinating creatures! There are pink animals among insects, amphibians, reptiles, birds, and mammals. No flamingos this time, nor humans.… READ THE REST
Don't wait for Prime Day to score this exclusive deal on $25 Bluetooth earbuds
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you need some motivation before pumping iron, you can't go wrong with a quality pair of earbuds. But few things are more aggravating than your buds constantly falling out, wires getting… READ THE REST
This app helps you wrap your head around healthy routines.
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Your routine plays a massive role in your health and wellness. For example, if you sit a lot at work, have an attachment to sweets, or love getting lost in games,… READ THE REST
Babbel is a fast track to language fluency. And right now, it's over half off.
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Communication is the key to, well, almost everything. Understanding and being understood is so core to the experience of life that species will do almost anything to make sure they're heard… READ THE REST