REI ditches Black Friday to 'opt outside'

For the past seven years, REI has closed their retail stores (as well as distribution centers, activity centers, call centers and headquarters) on Black Friday. The outdoor retailer announced this week that this closure is permanent and the day after Thanksgiving will be a paid day off for their employees. This "Opt Outside movement" encourages employees and customers to go outside instead of shop.

Press release:

"Opt Outside has always been about prioritizing the experience of our employees—choosing the benefits of time outside over a day of consumption and sales," said Eric Artz, President and CEO, REI Co-op. "When we first introduced this movement, it was considered revolutionary for a retail brand, but we felt it was the right thing to do for our members and employees. Making Opt Outside an annual observance will serve as a yearly reminder of this commitment to doing the right thing for the co-op community."

You will still be able to place an order from REI on Black Friday but it won't be processed or fulfilled until the following day.