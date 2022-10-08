Halloween is approaching, which means it's time to post one of my favorite candy commercials. Keep an eye out for this creepy masked person next time you're in the grocery store; they may be trying to pull a fast one on you. If you watch till the end, you'll see that the masked person is really a bunch of kids in a big coat with a hankering for some Snickers chocolate.
Spooky lady in 2010 Snickers commercial
