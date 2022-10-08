Stamp licking machine powered by tears produced from cutting an onion

This stamp licking machine is powered by tears produced from cutting an onion. Joseph, the mastermind behind this creation, chops an onion and cries into a funnel. His tears are then transferred to three stamps, and then to an envelope. He even built a component to the machine that moves the envelope along the table as it gets moistened. It then closes and seals the envolope as Joseph continues chopping and crying. It looks like an invention you'd find in a cartoon. I can't get over how cool this is.