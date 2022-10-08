What a child's car seat looked like in the 1960s

These photos of a 1960's children's car seat would make most parents of today's age gasp in horror. The "car seat" is merely a rope harness that secures the child to the back of the car, while giving them free reign to stand, lay down, or sit however they please. Oh, how times have changed!

From the Got Weird instagram account:

'In those early days, kids weren't necessarily safe even if they were strapped in while in the car. Here, a Volkswagen child harness advertisement from the early 1960s.

The ad reads: