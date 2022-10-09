A woman's prank takes on unexpected turn on This American Life: The Possum Experiment

The Possum Experiment is a recent episode of This American Life about a woman who posts a sign in her neighborhood as a joke that says "cat found." The flier features a photo of what is clearly a possum. Then, the unexpected happens: An overwhelming number of people call in and believe that her sign is completely serious. Others scold her for not knowing the difference between a cat and a possum. Her joke was lost on these folks, and their responses "ultimately shift her view on humanity".